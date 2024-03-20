×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KZN man handed two life sentences for killing mom and sister

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 20 March 2024 - 18:27
A KwaZulu-Natal man pleaded guilty to killing his mother and his sister
A KwaZulu-Natal man pleaded guilty to killing his mother and his sister
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

A KwaZulu-Natal man who pleaded guilty to killing his elderly mother and sister and dumping their bodies in a pit toilet has been sentenced to two life imprisonment terms.

Elias Delisani Mkhize, 54, of mid-Illovo was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

Mkhize lived in the same area as his mother Mathithi Mkhize and his sister Celiwe.

Mkhize suspected his mother and sister of bewitching him and decided to kill them on December 20.

Armed with an unlicensed firearm and a bush knife, Mkhize went to mother's house and attacked them. He used the bush knife to decapitate them and disposed of their bodies in a pit toilet. Mkhize was arrested a few hours later.

Prosecutor Melumzi Gula submitted a victim impact statement compiled by Mathithi's other son and facilitated by court preparation manager Xolile Mzobe.

In his statement, the man said his life changed the day he received a call to say his mother and sister were dead.

He also recounted how he could not understand why his brother would kill his family members in such a brutal way, adding the gruesome images of their bodies will remain with him for the rest of his life.

Mkhize was sentenced to life imprisonment for each of the murders and 10 years for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The sentences will run concurrently.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said: “It is our mandate to prosecute and get justice for all. We hope that this sentence will deter like-minded individuals and we commend the work done by the prosecution and the police.”

TimesLIVE

Life sentence for man who raped five women in Cosmo City

The Johannesburg high court sentenced a man who terrorised women in Cosmo City between February 2018 and January 2020 to life imprisonment on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Two life sentences for man who raped 11-month-old daughter

The Pretoria high court on Friday sentenced a 32-year-old man who raped and attempted to murder his 11-month-old daughter last year to two life terms.
News
1 week ago

Man who set ex-girlfriend alight after break-up slapped with a life sentence

A 45-year-old man from eDwaleni Trust, in the district of KaBokweni, who set his girlfriend alight after their break-up in 2021 has been sentenced by ...
News
2 weeks ago

Two KZN men get five life sentences for killing inyanga for 'bewitching' their dog and murder of four others

Two KwaZulu-Natal men were sentenced to five life terms in prison after being convicted of murdering an inyanga they accused of "bewitching" their ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court