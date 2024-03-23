At least 93 people were killed in an attack on Friday near Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday, citing preliminary data, and warned that the number of victims was expected to rise further.
Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near Moscow on Friday in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.
Flames leapt into the sky and plumes of black smoke rose above the venue, Reuters pictures and video showed.
Russian media reported a second blast at the venue and there were reports that some of the gunmen had barricaded themselves somewhere in the building.
The shooting appeared to have begun at a concert of the band “Picnic”.
“Suddenly there were bangs behind us — shots. A burst of firing — I do not know what,” one witness who asked not to be named told Reuters.
Reuters
Death toll in Moscow shooting rises to 93 people - Investigative Committee
Image: Maxim Shemetov
At least 93 people were killed in an attack on Friday near Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday, citing preliminary data, and warned that the number of victims was expected to rise further.
Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near Moscow on Friday in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.
Flames leapt into the sky and plumes of black smoke rose above the venue, Reuters pictures and video showed.
Russian media reported a second blast at the venue and there were reports that some of the gunmen had barricaded themselves somewhere in the building.
The shooting appeared to have begun at a concert of the band “Picnic”.
“Suddenly there were bangs behind us — shots. A burst of firing — I do not know what,” one witness who asked not to be named told Reuters.
Reuters
Gunmen kill at least 40 in attack at concert hall near Moscow
UK plan to deport refugees to Rwanda to be delayed after new parliamentary defeats
UK to introduce bill to phase out smoking among young people
Britain’s deputy PM defends Israel but calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos