South Africa

Death toll in Moscow shooting rises to 93 people - Investigative Committee

By Reuters - 23 March 2024 - 11:00
Smoke from fire rises above the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2024.
Image: Maxim Shemetov

At least 93 people were killed in an attack on Friday near Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday, citing preliminary data, and warned that the number of victims was expected to rise further.

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near Moscow on Friday in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

Flames leapt into the sky and plumes of black smoke rose above the venue, Reuters pictures and video showed.

Russian media reported a second blast at the venue and there were reports that some of the gunmen had barricaded themselves somewhere in the building.

The shooting appeared to have begun at a concert of the band “Picnic”.

“Suddenly there were bangs behind us — shots. A burst of firing — I do not know what,” one witness who asked not to be named told Reuters.

Reuters

