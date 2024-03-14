University of Mpumalanga celebrates 10 years of academic achievements

While the university has produced over 4,400 graduates, 125 of them graduating cum laude, this achievement was built on the courage of that first class to take part in the new academic offering. “The students who joined the new institution are in many ways a special cohort; they trusted a new organisation, and brought curiosity and enthusiasm,’’ said Mayekiso.

For instance, Venetia Ryan, who now works in China, but at the time was the secretary-general of the Student Representative Council (SRC), calls her years at the university truly extraordinary and looks back on them with pride and a sense of honour. “The small size of the university fostered a close-knit community, allowing me to easily connect with the university leadership,” she said. “Together we forged a new path and established a vibrant culture shaping the identity of our university.”

Another inaugural student and past SRC president, Muzi Khoza, who now serves on the UMP Council, joked that they were called a “glorified high school” in the beginning, but have proven any critics wrong. “Looking back, our varsity years were filled with learning, not just from textbooks, but from every experience which propelled me to heights I never thought a boy from Nkomazi was worthy of.”

Growth of African excellence

“UMP embodies the aspirations of an inclusive, nonracial, non-sexist, transformed and democratic SA,” said Mayekiso. “It all started with a belief in the power of education to change people’s lives and enable them to reach the stars through hard work.”

While the building of an academic hub of excellence takes time, a look back on the last decade shows how UMP added the building blocks towards that point slowly and steadily. The vice-chancellor highlighted milestones such as the introduction of the Vice-Chancellor Scholarship Programme in 2017, the addition of master's and doctoral degrees and the introduction of the Academic Talent Stewardship Programme in 2023, which appoints top master's students as associate lecturers.

A key aspect of UMP’s growth has been specifically to be an authentic African institution. Mayekiso explained that this means it's “not just a university located geographically in Africa, but a university that recognises, affirms and entrenches the African experience and context in the academic project. A university that embraces, celebrates and upholds African values and epistemologies.”

This is seen in one way through the 35 international partnerships that UMP has built with other universities, including nine in Africa. On a research level, it has received recognition, including the National Research Foundation CEO’s Special Recognition Award. Beyond this, it has upheld its institutional integrity by receiving a clean audit from external auditors for nine years in a row.

The university's growth remains rooted in the fact that the institution has brought a new and varied higher education offering to the province. “As a result, UMP prides itself on providing access to higher education to students who previously would not have had such access,” said Mayekiso.

A brighter future awaits

UMP's 10th anniversary is not only an opportunity to look back, but to express hope and joy for the future.

University Council chairperson Sabelo Mahlalela said: “The 10 years we are celebrating were the years of laying the building blocks and foundation for our institution.”

He explained that generations will continue to benefit from the past and current work. “May we keep this high tempo of hard work and excellence and by so doing inspire those who are coming after us.”