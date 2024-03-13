Several suburbs in eThekwini have gone without water and lights after a two-week strike by members of the South African Municipal Workers Union who downed tools over salary scales.
Phoenix residents burn tyres and block roads in power outages protest
Smoke permeated the air in Phoenix as hundreds of residents protested against power outages by burning tyres and debris on Wednesday.
Communities in Lenham and Westham, who have experienced water cuts and most recently have gone days without electricity, said they were fed up with the lack of service delivery from the municipality.
Several suburbs in eThekwini have gone without water and lights after a two-week strike by members of the South African Municipal Workers Union who downed tools over salary scales.
Despite a court order to desist issued on February 29, the strike intensified with sabotage and vandalism blamed for the lack of service delivery.
A police helicopter was monitoring the protest from the air while public order policing officers were on the ground.
Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda was due to provide an update on the illegal strike on Wednesday but this was postponed twice and will be held later.
This is a developing story.
