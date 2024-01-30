The water woes are said to have begun with the floods, when pipes were washed away. Since then large parts of the city sometimes receive water intermittently, at times none at all.
Municipality, not water board, to blame for eThekwini dry taps, says DA
The DA says the uMngeni-uThukela Water (formerly Umgeni Water) board is not to blame for the eThekwini water crisis because it's the municipality that is failing residents and businesses.
The party, including its parliamentary representatives in the water and sanitation portfolio committee, on Tuesday, together with board officials, met residents and businesses in Durban.
The meeting follows months of water cuts that have led to protests over the municipality’s failure to supply paying customers with adequate water, sometimes for four days in a week.
Businesses are also battling to function and have had to close their doors when there's no water.
SAHRC steps in after eThekwini residents cry foul over water outages
DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers laid the blame on the municipal political leadership and officials.
“eThekwini municipality is the failure, under the mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, the EFF on infrastructure and incompetent senior officials. What we saw today is that the water supply is here, but once it leaves here it's not managed and people do not get water,” he said.
DA shadow minister for water and sanitation Leon Basson said he would call for a parliamentary probe into the crisis.
“We had a fruitful meeting with the water board, they indicated that they are sufficiently delivering water. The problem lies with the metro. The metro cannot supply people with water. There are maintenance problems. There are 40% direct water losses in the system, and that is why people don't have water,” he said.
“We are taking this to parliament., We are going to request the portfolio committee to come and have meetings with the community.”
