×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Heavy rainfall, flooding warning for KZN

12 March 2024 - 11:50
KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned to stay vigilant as more rainfall is expected across the province on Wednesday. File photo.
KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned to stay vigilant as more rainfall is expected across the province on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Communities in northern KwaZulu-Natal should brace themselves for heavy disruptive rainfall which could result in flooding on Wednesday. 

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a level 6 disruptive rain warning.

According to the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, a level 6 alert indicates a high probability of flooding with a significant amount of rainfall exceeding 100mm.

Department spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi said areas likely to be affected include uMhlathuze, Mtubatuba, Big Five Hlabisa, Nongoma, Jozini, uPhongolo and Umhlabuyalingana municipalities.

Tropical low-pressure storm with severe rain expected in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN

The South African Weather Service has warned that Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal could be affected by a tropical low-pressure system causing ...
News
1 day ago

“This weather poses a high likelihood of flooded roads, bridges and settlements, major disruption of traffic flow and disruption to essential services (water, electricity and communications) We have activated our disaster teams in all the municipalities likely to be affected to be on high alert during this period. We advise communities to seek shelter in safe places.” 

Mngadi said public facilities, such as community halls, are open as safe havens for those in need of shelter. 

He said their teams may have to evacuate people should they foresee a high risk of danger due to inclement weather. 

Mngadi urged motorists to avoid travelling during this period as bridges may become flooded and pose a risk to life.

TimesLIVE

Heavy rain causes chaos in Durban

Motorists have been warned to drive with caution after one person was killed and several others seriously injured in crashes caused by heavy rains ...
News
3 weeks ago

Wet weather and possible flooding expected this weekend

The scorching heat that has hit the country over the past week is expected to come to an end this weekend, to be replaced by rain and possible ...
News
1 month ago

Body of man recovered in Durban river after heavy rain claims at least six lives

The body of an unidentified man was recovered in a river on Industrial Park Drive in Redfern, Phoenix on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court