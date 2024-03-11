Vendors cash in on Soweto derby

Vendors from across Gauteng descended on FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for the Soweto derby at the weekend, where they aimed to make a killing from selling different items.
The vendors said their profits would be used to pay rent, feed their families and for transportation to work. About 87,000 supporters attended the soccer match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.
Pirates won 3-2. Vendors sold snacks, sunglasses, bunny chows, flags and cool drinks. Joseph Mabunda, who sold sunglasses ranging from R80 to R120, was stationed next to one of the entry points.
“I am unemployed. I sell these shades. I bought the shades for R400, and I am expecting to make R800 plus in profit.”
Mabunda said he has sold at the stadium during a derby before and used the profit to pay rent.
“I made more than R800 in profit in November. I managed to pay rent and buy some food. The money we get here really helps.”
First-time seller Zandile Khumalo, from Alexandra, hoped to make enough for transportation and savings.
“I used R500 to buy snacks and expect R500 in profit.”
On Sunday, she expressed satisfaction with her hustle.
“I am happy with the profit and I am definitely doing it again.”
While the vendors were busy trying to make a profit, some fans were happy with the match results while others were not. Smao Thaeni, a Kaizer Chiefs supporter from the North West, was disappointed with the behaviour of her favorite club’s fans at the end of the match.
Angry fans threw stones and bottles at the team after their defeat to Amabhakaniya.
“It’s very painful to lose. However, chances for us to win were there but we failed.”
Another Chiefs fan, Siphesihle Tembe, blamed the interim coach, Cavin Johnson, for their loss.
“I think Pirates were more prepared than us; our coach also flopped; he should have substituted [Edson] Castillo in the first half for Mthethwa. But all in all, the derby was exciting.”
Pirates supporter Thandi Sdi said the two goals that Chiefs scored were supposed to bring temporary happiness.
“We felt for them; they just got eliminated in the Nedbank Cup. We know that they needed to smile but they should always know that their happiness is like 2-minute noodles.”
Vendors cash in on Soweto derby
'The money we make here helps'
Image: ANTONIO@MUCHAVE
