WATCH | UDM launches its election 2024 manifesto

By TimesLIVE - 02 March 2024 - 11:45

UDM leader Gen Bantu Holomisa will deliver the party’s election manifesto at Gallagher Estate in Midrand, Gauteng, on Saturday.

Ahead of the upcoming general election, the party, which has been in the opposition benches for almost 27 years, is optimistic about its growth prospects.

The UDM was launched in 1997 and Holomisa was elected the party’s first president at its first national congress in June 1998.

