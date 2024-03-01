×

South Africa

NPA must apologise for not processing TRC cases — Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki says there was no record of a single instance when the NPA stopped prosecuting a case on account of 'executive interference'

02 March 2024 - 09:00
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Former president Thabo Mbeki says if the investigations into TRC cases were stopped, they were stopped by the NPA and not at the behest of government as alleged by former national director of public prosecutions Vusi Pikoli.
Image: GALLO/Fani Mahuntsi

Former president Thabo Mbeki says during the years he was in government he and his executive never interfered in the work of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).  

“The executive never prevented the prosecutors from pursuing the cases referred to the NPA by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC),” Mbeki's office said. 

Last month, the NPA released a report by Dumisa Ntsebeza SC, who it commissioned to review the structures and effectiveness of its TRC component, effective since 2021, after findings in the 2019 Rodrigues judgment that there was political interference in the work of the TRC prosecutions team between 2003 and 2017. 

In his report, Ntsebeza recommended the NPA establish an independent commission of inquiry to determine whether individuals holding senior political office and positions between 2003 and 2017 acted improperly to dissuade, interfere, hinder or obstruct the investigation and/or prosecution of cases the TRC referred to the NPA in 2003.

