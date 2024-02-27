×

South Africa

Pupils injured at Thembisa school after classroom ceiling collapses on them

Tuesday's incident affecting 18 pupils at Umthambeka Primary School is under investigation. Most are recovering at home, while two are still at a health facility

27 February 2024 - 15:52
About 18 Grade 6 pupils sustained injuries and were rushed to local medical facilities.
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo

Eighteen Grade 6 pupils were injured when a classroom ceiling at Umthambeka Primary School in Thembisa collapsed on them on Tuesday.

According to the Gauteng department of education, the pupils were rushed to local medical facilities for assistance.

The department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said two pupils are still recovering at a medical facility, while others are recuperating at home.

Mabona said the cause of the incident is uncertain at this stage.

“We have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Further information will be acquired from the school management team, school governing body and the district accordingly,” he said.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed concern after the incident.

“We are indeed concerned by the occurrence of this incident and find it unfortunate that our children were injured in such a manner at school. We would like to wish all affected learners a speedy recovery. We call upon SGB members to always be vigilant of challenges faced by their schools and report them to the department for attention,” said Chiloane.

Mabona said a psychosocial support team will be dispatched to the school.

TimesLIVE

