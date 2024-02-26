×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | IEC briefs media on elections state of readiness

By TIMESLIVE - 26 February 2024 - 13:19

Courtesy of SABC.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is on Monday providing feedback on its state of readiness ahead of the elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced May 29 as the day for the national and provincial elections.

Voter registration was officially closed on Friday.

Government has gazetted and proclaimed the election date and declared it a public holiday.

TimesLIVE

Final call: IEC closes registration to vote at midnight

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has urged citizens to register to vote online or update their details before Friday's midnight deadline.
News
3 days ago

South Africans have until Friday to register to vote

This will be the first time South Africans will have an opportunity to vote for independent candidates at national level.
News
5 days ago

BUDGET 2024 | R251bn to cover public servants wage increases

The government will spend R251bn in the coming financial year to cover public-sector wage increases.
News
5 days ago

WATCH | IEC briefs media on plans for second voter registration weekend

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is on Wednesday giving an update on plans in place for the second leg of the voter registration weekend.
News
3 weeks ago

South Africans living in Israel, Ukraine may not be able to vote – but IEC urges them to register

South Africans living abroad in at least three countries may be unable to vote in the upcoming national elections due to ongoing violent conflicts.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism