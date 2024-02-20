Almost a year after IT specialist Mahlako Rabalao was killed and her body set alight, the murder case against her boyfriend Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi has been transferred to the Johannesburg high court for pretrial hearings.
Rabalao was killed on March 7 2023 and her body was found burnt beyond recognition in her Mercedes-Benz in a street near her home in Midrand.
Mpisi was arrested in July and charged with murder.
On Tuesday he appeared at the Alexandra magistrate's court and his case was transferred to the high court in Johannesburg where it will be argued and finalised. The case returns to court on March 15.
Fate of Mahlako Rabalao’s murder-accused boyfriend lies in high court
Image: George Lewis /Tumblr
For the past seven months, Mpisi has been appearing at the magistrate's court for bail application processes and finalisation of a DNA report for blood found in the couple's home. Mpisi, who is a lawyer, abandoned his bail application in August.
A relative of Rabalao, who asked not to be named, told TimesLIVE her family was happy the case being moved to a high court.
“It is one prayer answered for us. This is what we wanted. We feel the state is treating the case seriously. This is what the detective wanted and made a motivation for. He took this case very seriously,” she said.
The relative said the family was comforted that the accused had been in custody for the past seven months and was not fighting for bail.
“We are happy he is in custody. He celebrated his birthday in custody. Their anniversary, which we believe is when this whole thing [murder] happened, he will spend it in jail. It has been almost a year since she passed but it feels like it was yesterday. The family is mourning her loss and feeling much pain.”
Mpisi has a three-year-old son with Rabalao. His arrest was a shock to thousands of his followers on social media. Shortly after her death, he made a tribute video for the mother of his child depicting a happy family.
He wrote: “Rest in peace my love. The pain I’m in is so deep. I don’t know where to begin to start picking up the pieces. How do I raise *ungekho [without you]? I thank God for giving me the time we’ve shared together. Nothing can ever take that away.
“To all those who have given comfort. It is appreciated and also to all who have given their continuous support in all ways in this dark moment. Your prayers, visits, company, financial and psychological support [are] highly appreciated. “
TimesLIVE
