The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) welcomed an order granted by the North Gauteng High Court to evict people illegally occupying military land in Marievale, near Nigel in Ekurhuleni.
The SANDF said the eviction process will be completed by June 30.
“The high court ruled the military must assist with the movement of these people to a place identified by the City of Ekurhuleni.
“The residents to be evicted are those who refused to voluntarily vacate the land between 2019 and 2020.”
According to previous reports, Marievale is state land which used to be an old mining village. About 400 people who moved onto the property were evicted in 2017 but many of them relocated to a site only 200m away, creating an informal settlement called Happiness Village.
Squatters on military land to get the boot as SANDF wins eviction order
