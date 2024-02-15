×

South Africa

Mpumalanga police open inquest after human skull found near railway line

By TimesLIVE - 15 February 2024 - 09:20
A human skull was discovered near a railway line and graveyard in Mpumalanga. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Mpumalanga police opened an inquest after a human skull was discovered next to a graveyard and railway line earlier this week.

The discovery was made on Tuesday in Hhoyi Trust, near Mbuzini in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said: “While police were performing their duties, they received information from the community about the human skull. Police responded and upon arrival, they found the skull on the ground. Other relevant stakeholders were summoned to the scene.”

Police confirmed they were working to identify the skull and urged anyone with information to contact their nearest police station or call the crime stop number.

TimesLIVE

