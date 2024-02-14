A man died after being electrocuted at the mechanical workshop substation in Roodepoort in what is suspected to be a failed case of attempted theft or vandalism.
The suspect’s body, which has burnt beyond recognition, was found inside the station on Tuesday when City Power employees reported for duty.
It was not immediately clear what he tampered with that triggered the electric shock.
“From preliminary information, it appears he broke one of the steel doors and forced entry.
“The station was severely vandalised and could require a new switchgear and/or ring main units,” City Power said.
The substation was isolated to allow authorities to carry out investigations.
Power supply to customers in parts of Florida, Hamberg and surrounding areas was affected. City Power said its operators would start working to restore power supply after police cleared the crime scene.
TimesLIVE
Man found dead at vandalised substation in Roodepoort
Image: City Power
A man died after being electrocuted at the mechanical workshop substation in Roodepoort in what is suspected to be a failed case of attempted theft or vandalism.
The suspect’s body, which has burnt beyond recognition, was found inside the station on Tuesday when City Power employees reported for duty.
It was not immediately clear what he tampered with that triggered the electric shock.
“From preliminary information, it appears he broke one of the steel doors and forced entry.
“The station was severely vandalised and could require a new switchgear and/or ring main units,” City Power said.
The substation was isolated to allow authorities to carry out investigations.
Power supply to customers in parts of Florida, Hamberg and surrounding areas was affected. City Power said its operators would start working to restore power supply after police cleared the crime scene.
TimesLIVE
Woman who hired hitman to kill two relatives gets 30 years in jail
Policeman who shot pub owner and wounded bouncer jailed for 20 years
AKA murder investigation at advanced stage - police
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos