South Africa

Traffic police roadblock lifts lid on R3m Mandrax stash in Cape Town

By TIMESLIVE - 08 February 2024 - 14:52
The consignment of Mandrax found in the car boot.
Image: Supplied

Provincial traffic police discovered thousands of Mandrax tablets, estimated to be worth nearly R3m, stashed in the boot of a vehicle they pulled over in Cape Town.

Officers uncovered the drug consignment while stopping and checking vehicles on Wednesday on the N2 at Borcherds Quarry.

One of the traffic officers became suspicious while inspecting the light motor vehicle and found more than 50,000 tablets in the boot.

Police oversight and community safety MEC Reagen Allen said, “I salute provincial traffic for their significant haul. Drugs are a leading cause in the violence and murders plaguing our province. Intercepting contraband shipments on our roads means that they do not enter our communities, the illicit industry is disrupted, and it makes our province safer.”

Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie commended the officers.

TimesLIVE

