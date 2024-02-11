×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media

By TIMESLIVE - 11 February 2024 - 11:42

Courtesy of SABC News

The minister in the Presidency responsible for electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is on Sunday morning providing an update on the performance of the grid in light of the escalated levels of load-shedding.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa rates low on accountability and humanisation on X

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa having a large following on X, data has revealed that he rated low on accountability and humanisation.
News
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa sends well wishes to the SA legal team at the International Court of Justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa sent well wishes to the South African legal team taking on Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on ...
News
1 month ago

Roles of electricity and public enterprises ministries defined

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a memorandum of understanding entered into by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and electricity ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH LIVE | Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media on energy action plan

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will on Tuesday provide an update on the country’s energy action plan.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN FULL | 'Bafana made us proud!': Arena Sports Show Ep 5
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...