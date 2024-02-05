The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Monday in the high court in Pretoria.
Five men are currently on trial for the soccer star's 2014 murder. One of them, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, took the witness stand on Monday to contest the admissibility of a confession statement he claims was made under duress.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in high court
Courtesy of SABC News
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Monday in the high court in Pretoria.
Five men are currently on trial for the soccer star's 2014 murder. One of them, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, took the witness stand on Monday to contest the admissibility of a confession statement he claims was made under duress.
TimesLIVE
Cop denies Meyiwa accused's torture claim
Meyiwa murder accused denies he appointed earlier legal representative
Meyiwa trial turns to court audio records to answer questions about Ntanzi's initial lawyer
Meyiwa murder trial: Dentist says Ntanzi never reported any assault
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos