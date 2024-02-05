×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in high court

By TImesLIVE - 05 February 2024 - 11:15

Courtesy of SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Monday in the high court in Pretoria.

Five men are currently on trial for the soccer star's 2014 murder. One of them, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, took the witness stand on Monday to contest the admissibility of a confession statement he claims was made under duress.

TimesLIVE

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge