A 15-year-old boy is set to appear in a Limpopo court this week in connection with the death of a teenager at a tavern on Sunday morning.
The incident happened in Shongoane 2, Phahladira village, during the early hours on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: "Police were summoned to the scene and on arrival at the tavern the victim, 17, had already been transported to a local clinic by the tavern owner. They proceeded to the clinic and on arrival the medical examiner certified the victim dead.
"Preliminary investigations found the victim was stabbed with a sharp object in his upper body."
A murder case was opened for investigation and the teen was arrested later that day.
The motive for the murder remains unknown at this stage.
Ledwaba said: "The arrested suspect will appear before the Phalala magistrate's court soon."
TimesLIVE
Boy, 15, to appear in Limpopo court in connection with teenager’s death
Image: 123RF/ Markus Schnessl
