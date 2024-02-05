×

South Africa

Boy, 15, to appear in Limpopo court in connection with teenager’s death

By TimesLIVE - 05 February 2024 - 09:25
A teen will appear in court for allegedly fatally stabbing another teen with a sharp object. File image.
Image: 123RF/ Markus Schnessl

A 15-year-old boy is set to appear in a Limpopo court this week in connection with the death of a teenager at a tavern on Sunday morning.

The incident happened in Shongoane 2, Phahladira village, during the early hours on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: "Police were summoned to the scene and on arrival at the tavern the victim, 17, had already been transported to a local clinic by the tavern owner. They proceeded to the clinic and on arrival the medical examiner certified the victim dead.

"Preliminary investigations found the victim was stabbed with a sharp object in his upper body."

A murder case was opened for investigation and the teen was arrested later that day.

The motive for the murder remains unknown at this stage. 

Ledwaba said: "The arrested suspect will appear before the Phalala magistrate's court soon."

