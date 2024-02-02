IFP interim secretary in Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal, Mthokozisi “Nguqunguqu” Sithole, who was shot dead in Weenen on Saturday, has been credited for playing a big role in growing the party in the area.
Inkosi Langalibalele mayor Mduduzi Myeza, who worked closely with him, said: “I have known Sithole for quite some time, before he even got involved in politics. He was someone we relied upon to grow the party”.
Most recently, Sithole, 36, played an integral role in a by-election which saw the ANC dislodged in a hotly contested vote.
The municipality is governed by the IFP in a coalition with the DA.
“We are saddened by the news. It’s a huge blow for us,” said Myeza.
He was with Sithole just hours before his death as they prepared for the party’s national general council meeting in Empangeni.
“We were all going to leave at six in the morning, but that did not happen,” said Myeza.
Family spokesperson Zama Sithole said: “It’s a loss to the family and friends and to the people of the greater iMbabazane constituency who saw Mthoko as a beacon of hope and a representative of their hope and aspirations,” she said.
He was also commended for his role in community activism, politics and entrepreneurship, with a goal of putting people's needs first.
“He used his ability to communicate effectively as a tool to organise people in the community on a vast number of issues. He was an organiser of note, often convincing many of his peers to leave competing parties and join the IFP,” she added.
Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said no arrests have yet been made and investigations are continuing.
Sithole will be buried on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Slain IFP office bearer who was a 'beacon of hope' to be buried on Friday
Image: Supplied
IFP interim secretary in Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal, Mthokozisi “Nguqunguqu” Sithole, who was shot dead in Weenen on Saturday, has been credited for playing a big role in growing the party in the area.
Inkosi Langalibalele mayor Mduduzi Myeza, who worked closely with him, said: “I have known Sithole for quite some time, before he even got involved in politics. He was someone we relied upon to grow the party”.
Most recently, Sithole, 36, played an integral role in a by-election which saw the ANC dislodged in a hotly contested vote.
The municipality is governed by the IFP in a coalition with the DA.
“We are saddened by the news. It’s a huge blow for us,” said Myeza.
He was with Sithole just hours before his death as they prepared for the party’s national general council meeting in Empangeni.
“We were all going to leave at six in the morning, but that did not happen,” said Myeza.
Family spokesperson Zama Sithole said: “It’s a loss to the family and friends and to the people of the greater iMbabazane constituency who saw Mthoko as a beacon of hope and a representative of their hope and aspirations,” she said.
He was also commended for his role in community activism, politics and entrepreneurship, with a goal of putting people's needs first.
“He used his ability to communicate effectively as a tool to organise people in the community on a vast number of issues. He was an organiser of note, often convincing many of his peers to leave competing parties and join the IFP,” she added.
Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said no arrests have yet been made and investigations are continuing.
Sithole will be buried on Friday.
TimesLIVE
IFP official gunned down in Estcourt
Multiparty charter asks civil society to help change SA’s political landscape
Umvoti municipality IFP councillors reinstated by court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos