Law firm to investigate girl’s drowning during school trip

Department of education asked for independent probe

By Koketso Ratsatsi - 25 January 2024 - 13:20
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The Gauteng department of education has appointed a law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the death of the grade 7 girl who drowned during a school trip on January 20. 

The incident took place during a day trip by Laerskool Queenswood in Pretoria to Wag ’n Bietjie Resort in Witkoppen.

“The law firm will be introduced to the school management team and the learner’s family after their appointment,” said Gauteng ducation MEC Matome Chiloane.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss. We convey our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family and school community at large. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Our district and the school have visited the learner’s family to convey their condolences. 

“We are hopeful an independent investigation into this incident will assist to determine what exactly occurred. Reports allege that the learner unfortunately drowned during the excursion,” said Chiloane. 

Laerskool Queenswood held a memorial service for the learner on Wednesday to commemorate and honour her life. 

