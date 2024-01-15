×

South Africa

Repairs on Golden Highway sinkhole to begin at end of January

15 January 2024 - 17:29
A sinkhole on the Golden Highway between Eldorado Park and Lenasia is to be fixed.
Image: Screenshot

Plans are under way to repair the sinkhole on the Golden Highway between Eldorado Park and Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, at the end of January.

The Gauteng department of roads and transport on Monday said it was getting approval for a contractor to close the sinkhole. 

Melitah Madiba, the department spokesperson, said the hole was caused by an embankment failure on the southbound abutment.

“The incessant rains that fell during December compromised the bridge embankments, and the increased flow in the Kliprivier resulted in the partial collapse of the southbound bridge approach,” Madiba said.

She said it would take about 10 months to finish the repairs.

“The partial collapse of the southbound-bridge approach occurred on December 16 2023, rendering the southbound carriageway unusable.”

TimesLIVE

