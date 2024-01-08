×

South Africa

LISTEN | ‘This house, built on a strong foundation 112 years ago, will never fall’ — Mashatile

08 January 2024 - 11:04
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Deputy President Paul Mashatile. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile says the party's leadership is rebuilding and renewing the organisation.

He was speaking to the media outside Church on the Hill in Mbombela at the weekend. Mashatile was attending a church service. 

The party turns 112 years old on Monday, and members are celebrating the birthday in Mpumalanga before the main rally this coming weekend.  

Mashatile said the ANC will never fall. 

TimesLIVE

