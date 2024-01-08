ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile says the party's leadership is rebuilding and renewing the organisation.
He was speaking to the media outside Church on the Hill in Mbombela at the weekend. Mashatile was attending a church service.
The party turns 112 years old on Monday, and members are celebrating the birthday in Mpumalanga before the main rally this coming weekend.
Mashatile said the ANC will never fall.
LISTEN | ‘This house, built on a strong foundation 112 years ago, will never fall’ — Mashatile
Image: Alaister Russell
ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile says the party's leadership is rebuilding and renewing the organisation.
He was speaking to the media outside Church on the Hill in Mbombela at the weekend. Mashatile was attending a church service.
The party turns 112 years old on Monday, and members are celebrating the birthday in Mpumalanga before the main rally this coming weekend.
Mashatile said the ANC will never fall.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos