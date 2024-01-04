×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three family members murdered in Rondebult, Germiston

Son, 43, of victims arrested and charged

04 January 2024 - 12:38
Police are investigating a triple murder in Rondebult. Stock image.
Police are investigating a triple murder in Rondebult. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Gauteng police are investigating a triple murder after three family members were found dead in the back of a bakkie at Rondebult in Elsburg, near Germiston, on Tuesday.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the victims had been stabbed to death. 

“The 43-year-old son of the victims has been arrested and charged with the three murders,” she said.

The victims are his parents and sister.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Germiston magistrate's court on Thursday.

Police investigations continue.

TimesLIVE

Two KZN farmworkers killed by lightning

Two farmworkers died after being struck by lightning in Bergville, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where heavy rain and thunderstorms are continuing.
News
3 hours ago

Cops serving GBV protection order find four illegal guns at man's home

A man from White River in Mpumalanga has been arrested for possession of four unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
News
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin