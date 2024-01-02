Two people, including Ndebele chief Duvazi Joe Mushwana, were fatally shot on New Year’s Eve at Haakdoring Laagte, Walmansdal, outside Pretoria.
Police confirmed that Mushwana was celebrating New Year’s Eve with his community when three armed suspects wearing balaclavas and gloves appeared and started shooting.
The chief allegedly shot back at one of the suspects, before he also sustained gunshot wound.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the suspect who was shot and the chief were declared dead on the scene, while two bystanders were transported to hospital with injuries.
“The other suspects fled the scene and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage,” she said.
Nevhuhulwi said a case of murder has been opened for further investigation.
Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of four people, including a teenage girl and her police officer uncle, on Monday at Block P, Jukulyn, a notorious area in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.
TimesLIVE
Ndebele chief shot dead outside Pretoria on New Year's Eve
Image: 123RF/taxiboat
