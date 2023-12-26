South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who was abducted in Libya more than six years ago, spent Christmas at home with his family.
In a statement on Monday, the family said he has spent the past few days with them so far and has been receiving medical care.
Van Deventer was captured in Libya on November 3 2017 by a splinter group of Al-Qaeda before being “sold off” to the Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) Al-Qaeda group in Mali in 2018, making him the longest-held South African hostage in captivity.
“We, the Van Deventer family, would like to confirm that Gerco has safely returned to South Africa and the immediate family has spent the last few days reconnecting.
“Gerco has been receiving the necessary medical support and is in good health and spirits,” said the family in a statement.
They expressed gratitude to the Algerian government in securing his release.
Al-Qaeda captive Gerco van Deventer finally home for Christmas
“We are also grateful for the role played by South Africa's State Security Agency in facilitating Gerco's release and safe return to South Africa.
“We acknowledge the efforts played by several NGOs and specifically the Gift of the Givers, for all their efforts in trying to secure Gerco's release," they said.
Gift of the Givers made several attempts to negotiate for Van Deventer’s release but the Al-Qaeda group had initially requested $3m (R55.4m) for his release which was eventually negotiated down to $500,000 (R9.23m).
His family could not afford this and there was no benefactor. His employer, for whom Van Deventer was about to start working, also could not assist.
“We humbly request that as a family we be given the necessary space and privacy to allow us to heal. Once again a big heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported us in this time.” said the family.
