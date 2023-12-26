×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Soccer-Chelsea's poor disciplinary record caused by lack of experience -Pochettino

By Reuters - 26 December 2023 - 08:53
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Image: Reuters/Andrwe Boyers

Chelsea's league-high tally of 56 yellow cards can be attributed to a lack of experience, manager Mauricio Pochettino said ahead of a Premier League game against Crystal Palace for which key players Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer have been suspended.

Nicholas Jackson, Malo Gusto, Connor Gallagher, Marcus Bettinelli, Sterling and Palmer were all shown yellow cards in Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sterling and Palmer's bookings were their fifth yellow cards of the season, ruling them out of Wednesday's home clash against Palace.

Asked if Chelsea's struggles with keeping their players in line were caused by a lack of discipline in the squad, Pochettino told reporters: "No – it's representative of the fact that we play for Chelsea, we are a big club and you feel the pressure.

"When you are frustrated and lack a bit of experience, it's (something) we can improve. It's Palmer's first season in the Premier League and it is normal.

"He is playing for Chelsea. Of course, it's frustrating. But the players care, the players want to win. It's not about a lack of discipline, it's about having the ability to read the situation of the game."

Reuters

Ratcliffe’s investment signals fresh start in Man United’s recovery plan

Jim Ratcliffe becoming a minority shareholder in Manchester United finally ended the drawn-out ownership saga and while the deal will not give ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Wolves edge wasteful Chelsea on Christmas eve

Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their stellar home form to heap misery on Chelsea on Christmas eve with a 2-1 win in the Premier League on Sunday, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal have better of gripping draw with Liverpool to top table

Arsenal had the better of a breathless 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday to lay down their Premier League title credentials and climb back to the top ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kudus scores again as West Ham leapfrog Man United with 2-0 win

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus' second-half goals gave West Ham a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League's early game on Saturday, as ...
Sport
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin