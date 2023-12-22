WATCH | Minister Chikunga on festive season road stats and safety campaign
By TIMESLIVE - 22 December 2023 - 12:32
Courtesy of SABC News
Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) on Friday released provisional festive season road statistics and provided a mid-term update on the country's road safety awareness campaign.
TimesLIVE
