South Africa

WATCH | Minister Chikunga on festive season road stats and safety campaign

By TIMESLIVE - 22 December 2023 - 12:32

Courtesy of SABC News

Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) on Friday released provisional festive season road statistics and provided a mid-term update on the country's road safety awareness campaign.

TimesLIVE

