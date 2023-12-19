×

South Africa

No waste removal in Ekurhuleni on Christmas Day

By TimesLIVE - 19 December 2023 - 18:38
The City of Ekurhuleni's waste removal services will work during the holiday period.
Image: City of Ekurhuleni

The City of Ekurhuleni’s waste removal services will be fully operational during the festive season, except on Christmas Day. 

“All sections due to be serviced on the Monday of Christmas will be serviced the following week, on Monday as per the waste removal calendar,” the municipality said. 

It said on all other days, including New Year’s Day, waste removal services will continue as normal. 

The municipality said it is against council policy to give Christmas boxes to the city’s waste officials for services rendered. This is a practice prevalent during the festive season as many residents tend to give small gifts to the officials, it added. 

“The city cautions against this act of kindness because we have had incidents where residents were abused by officials if they refused to give anything. In most instances this becomes a distraction and affects service delivery on the ground,” said municipality spokesperson Zweli Dlamini. 

TimesLIVE

