The City of Ekurhuleni’s waste removal services will be fully operational during the festive season, except on Christmas Day.
“All sections due to be serviced on the Monday of Christmas will be serviced the following week, on Monday as per the waste removal calendar,” the municipality said.
It said on all other days, including New Year’s Day, waste removal services will continue as normal.
The municipality said it is against council policy to give Christmas boxes to the city’s waste officials for services rendered. This is a practice prevalent during the festive season as many residents tend to give small gifts to the officials, it added.
“The city cautions against this act of kindness because we have had incidents where residents were abused by officials if they refused to give anything. In most instances this becomes a distraction and affects service delivery on the ground,” said municipality spokesperson Zweli Dlamini.
TimesLIVE
No waste removal in Ekurhuleni on Christmas Day
Image: City of Ekurhuleni
The City of Ekurhuleni’s waste removal services will be fully operational during the festive season, except on Christmas Day.
“All sections due to be serviced on the Monday of Christmas will be serviced the following week, on Monday as per the waste removal calendar,” the municipality said.
It said on all other days, including New Year’s Day, waste removal services will continue as normal.
The municipality said it is against council policy to give Christmas boxes to the city’s waste officials for services rendered. This is a practice prevalent during the festive season as many residents tend to give small gifts to the officials, it added.
“The city cautions against this act of kindness because we have had incidents where residents were abused by officials if they refused to give anything. In most instances this becomes a distraction and affects service delivery on the ground,” said municipality spokesperson Zweli Dlamini.
TimesLIVE
Beach water testing shows transparency, say eThekwini officials
Truckers tell of hunger, fear of attacks, robberies
Young recycling and crochet crafter’s business booming
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos