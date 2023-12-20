“We need to eat properly. People are now going away to the US because things are not good here. We are a rich country but the people are poor.”
Destitute citizens of DRC hope for change in latest election
Citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have braved the hot and humid weather to cast their votes in the country’s election with the hope of bringing about what they say is much-needed change.
They told TimesLIVE it makes no sense that a country so rich in minerals still has people sleeping on an empty stomach. It is for this reason they are hoping the December 20 election will produce a president that will introduce policies to benefit the locals.
Perfect Lukinga Falanga, who voted at the Sainte Anne catholic school in Kinshasa, said she was happy the electoral body CENI was able to organise the election, but remained concerned that there was little development in the country.
Lukinga has not lost hope and still believes her vote is powerful. She has been voting for as long as she has been eligible.
“We want changes. People are dying of hunger. Our neighbour, Brazzaville [Republic of Congo] — the hunger is not like here,” she said.
“We need to eat properly. People are now going away to the US because things are not good here. We are a rich country but the people are poor.”
DRC is one the largest countries in Africa and has a population of more than 100-million. It has vast mineral wealth and is one of the biggest exporters of copper, cobalt, zinc, gold, manganese, uranium and platinum.
Its people are among the poorest in the world, however. More than 60% of its citizens live below the poverty line, have very little electricity and have to contend with poor roads. Corruption is also rife, which has widened the divide between rich and poor.
Michel Mayala, 59, who is voting for the first time as he was out of the country in 2018, said he could see some semblance of change under President Felix Tshisekedi and was voting to ensure that progress continues.
“It's a civic duty. I need to vote because I can’t let other people decide the fate of my country,” he said.
“I woke up this morning [to vote] because I want some development in my country. I can see that changes are already there, and I’m here to contribute to that.”
Charlotte Ngalula, 65, said he was voting for Tshisekedi to give him another chance, a clean slate as he was previously co-governing with Joseph Kabila’s allies for most of his term.
“This next government, we expect them to take care of the social life of people,” he said.
“The president said he couldn’t do other things because he was working with other people, so I am giving him another chance to govern and do the right things.”
He said he was happy with this election as peace reigned, unlike in 2006 when there was turmoil ahead of the election and people were killed.
