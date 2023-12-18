A grade 7 pupil from Echibini Junior Secondary School in Soshanguve in Tshwane was found raped and killed at her home on Sunday, Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said on Monday.
“According to information, the perpetrator allegedly trespassed the learner’s home in Soshanguve by entering through a window and reportedly raped and strangled the learner.
“It is alleged her parents were sleeping in the other room and only realised what took place in the morning when they wanted to wake her,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
Police are investigating.
“We are devastated at this incident. We extend our deepest condolences to the learner’s family and school community. We are hopeful that law enforcement agencies will work speedily to bring the perpetrator to book,” Chiloane said.
Grade 7 pupil raped and killed at her home in Soshanguve
