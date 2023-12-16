Police hunting for hitchhikers who hijacked, kidnapped and robbed motorist

A 34-year-old man was hijacked, kidnapped and robbed allegedly by two men he gave a lift to in Kutloanong, Odendaalsrus in the Free State on Friday.
Police said the motorist was approached by the men while travelling in his silver Volkswagen Polo.
He was pointed with a firearm and the men forcefully got into his car.
"The suspect with a firearm was sitting at the back seat while the assailant without a firearm was sitting on the front passenger seat. He drove until in Kroonstad where he was instructed to pull over..." said police spokesperson Cpt Stephen Thakeng.
"He was tied up and forced inside the boot of his vehicle. They made a U-turn towards Kutloanong, near the grave yard, and [he was] taken out of the boot. One shot was fired and he was abandoned there. The two suspects sped off with his vehicle to [an] unknown destination.
"The [victim was robbed of a] wallet containing a driver's license, ID smart card, medical aid card, student card of the University of Johannesburg, wedding ring valued [at] R13,000 and vehicle worth R120,000.
"He managed to untie himself and stopped a passing vehicle and was taken to Odendaalsrus police station to lay a charge at about 18:00 on the same day of the incident," said Thakeng.
Cases of car-jacking, kidnapping and attempted murder are under investigation.
Thakeng warned motorists not to give a lift to anyone to curb cases of car-jacking, robberies and rape.
"Even the hikers should not enter into vehicles they do not know," he said.
He urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrests of the robbers to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via MySAPS App anonymously.
