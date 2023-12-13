×

South Africa

Former State Theatre employee, four others arrested for R24m ‘fraud’

By TimesLIVE - 13 December 2023 - 08:20
The theatre lost R24m to fraud.
Image: 123RF

The Hawks have arrested a 41-year-old former South African State Theatre employee and four alleged accomplices.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the case was opened in November 2018 when two employees of the theatre allegedly siphoned money into their own accounts.

“The two employees allegedly used letterheads of existing companies to create invoices without the knowledge of the actual companies and changed the banking details to those belonging to the suspects' relatives, resulting in R24m stolen.”

The suspects are due to appear in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday to face fraud, theft and money-laundering charges.

TimesLIVE

