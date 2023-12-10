×

South Africa

Police nab armed trio in Clare Estate, Durban

By Mfundo Mkhize - 10 December 2023 - 12:40
Police confiscated four 9mm pistols, nine fully loaded magazines and eight bullet proof vests.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has commended a task team for the arrest of three armed suspects at a lodge in Clare Estate in Durban on Saturday.

The trio, were found in possession of four 9mm pistols, nine fully loaded magazines and eight bulletproof vests, claimed to have come from Delft in the Western Cape.

Their arrest comes after a member of the public tipped off the police after spotting a silver grey Renault Duster which had been hijacked in Sydenham.

Police also found a white Toyota hatch that had been hijacked in Newlands.

This silver grey Renault Duster had been hijacked in Sydenham.
Image: Supplied
White Toyota hatch was hijacked in Newlands, KZN.
Image: Supplied

"The reason they came here is still unknown. We are told they came here by bus from Cape Town,” said Mkhwanazi.

They had been booked at a lodge from December 6 and were set to check out on December 11.

He said the trio would appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE 

