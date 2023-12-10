KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has commended a task team for the arrest of three armed suspects at a lodge in Clare Estate in Durban on Saturday.
The trio, were found in possession of four 9mm pistols, nine fully loaded magazines and eight bulletproof vests, claimed to have come from Delft in the Western Cape.
Their arrest comes after a member of the public tipped off the police after spotting a silver grey Renault Duster which had been hijacked in Sydenham.
Police also found a white Toyota hatch that had been hijacked in Newlands.
Police nab armed trio in Clare Estate, Durban
Image: Supplied
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has commended a task team for the arrest of three armed suspects at a lodge in Clare Estate in Durban on Saturday.
The trio, were found in possession of four 9mm pistols, nine fully loaded magazines and eight bulletproof vests, claimed to have come from Delft in the Western Cape.
Their arrest comes after a member of the public tipped off the police after spotting a silver grey Renault Duster which had been hijacked in Sydenham.
Police also found a white Toyota hatch that had been hijacked in Newlands.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
"The reason they came here is still unknown. We are told they came here by bus from Cape Town,” said Mkhwanazi.
They had been booked at a lodge from December 6 and were set to check out on December 11.
He said the trio would appear in court soon.
TimesLIVE
Angry mob allegedly kills man found with body of 6-year-old girl in his house
Drunk driver tries to run away from KZN traffic cops
Investigator in Gold One mine sit-in strike shot dead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos