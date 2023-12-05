Raymond Zondo shoots down accusations of ‘captured judiciary’

Chief justice Raymond Zondo has defended the judiciary against allegations of “capture”, saying he has for the past four years called for evidence, but none has come to light.

Zondo was addressing the three-day judges’ conference at Sun City in North West on Tuesday.

His reiteration of the lack of evidence that the judiciary was captured comes a week after UDM leader Bantu Holomisa wrote to the joint standing committee about a “damning report on judicial corruption” allegedly written by recently resigned state security director-general Thembisile Majola.

The State Security Agency distanced itself from the “so-called intelligence report”.

Zondo, no stranger to systematic capture of institutions as he headed the inquiry into state capture for four years, believes accusations of capture in the judiciary are not true.

“We have been accused of being captured, but it is an accusation that we reject with the contempt it deserves. For four years, I called for everybody who has evidence that the judiciary in SA is captured to come forward, and nobody came with any evidence,” he said.