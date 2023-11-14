Zondo outlines way to ease ConCourt's workload and avoid duplication

Chief justice Raymond Zondo says the increased caseload of the Constitutional Court means the court must — where possible — adopt a shorter and maybe simpler route to the determination of some of the matters that come before it.

The court’s caseload increased after the passing of the 17th Constitution Amendment Act in 2012. The amendment expanded the court’s jurisdiction to include non-constitutional matters that raise arguable points of law of general public importance.

Zondo made this comment in a judgment passed on Tuesday where the majority set aside a judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and remitted the matter to the high court.

The issue on appeal before the apex court was whether, if a person was arrested and detained by the police and charged and initially institutes an action for damages for unlawful arrest and detention, he or she may later institute a separate action for malicious prosecution or should include all claims in a single action.

In this case, the claimant instituted an action in the high court for unlawful arrest and detention first and later instituted, while the first action was pending, a separate action for malicious prosecution.