WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 08 November 2023 - 09:36

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial-within-a-trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

Nine years after Meyiwa’s murder state grapples with bringing suspects to book

Exactly on this day nine-years ago soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was killed in cold blood at his girlfriend’s home in Vosloorus. Meyiwa was at the ...
1 week ago

Officer who collected evidence after Meyiwa killed criticised for being inexperienced

The defence for the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa ...
2 weeks ago

Court rejects audio recording of alleged confession in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The Pretoria high court has ruled the audio recording of an alleged confession by an accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial made by magistrate Vivian ...
2 weeks ago

Meyiwa accused’s lawyer argues rights were violated

The defence in slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa murder trial insists accused Bongani Ntanzi’s constitutional rights were infringed when magistrate ...
2 weeks ago

