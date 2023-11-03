×

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 03 November 2023 - 10:20
The suspects arrested in connection with Senzo Meyiwa's murder say they have no idea how they were connected to the crime.
Courtesy of SABC

The trial-within-a-trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case continues in the high court in Pretoria.

