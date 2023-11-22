×

South Africa

Parliament passes motion to close Israel embassy in SA

The move is only advisory, but it paves the way for cutting of diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv

22 November 2023 - 07:54
Thando Maeko Political Reporter
SA parliament
Image: Anton Scholtz

MPs have voted in favour of closing the Israeli embassy in SA, paving the way for the cutting of diplomatic ties between the two countries. 

Though the motion was supported by the majority of members in the 400-seat National Assembly on Tuesday, chair for committees, Cedric Frolick, who chaired the session, warned that according to law the resolution passed is “politically persuasive rather than instructive” to the government. 

