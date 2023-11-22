MPs have voted in favour of closing the Israeli embassy in SA, paving the way for the cutting of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Though the motion was supported by the majority of members in the 400-seat National Assembly on Tuesday, chair for committees, Cedric Frolick, who chaired the session, warned that according to law the resolution passed is “politically persuasive rather than instructive” to the government.
Parliament passes motion to close Israel embassy in SA
The move is only advisory, but it paves the way for cutting of diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv
Image: Anton Scholtz
