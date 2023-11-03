Joy as fans gather in streets to welcome World Champs

The crowd also screamed “Elizabeth” in reference to Eben Etzebeth.
Kolisi took to the podium to address supporters, saying, “We are very diverse, just like you guys are out there. We just wanted to show that diversity is our strength in SA.
“We need to use our diversity to our advantage. It’s a powerful force that other countries don’t have.”
Kolisi encouraged president Ramaphosa and his cabinet to also promote diversity in the government.
Minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa thanked SA Rugby’s Rassie Erasmus for being brave in fostering diversity in the sport.
“It was Rassie, among others, who influenced the decision to appoint Siya as captain. He was criticised. History be the judge, the team came back with a trophy in the 2019 World Cup,” Kodwa said.
“It was Rassie who influenced the decision to appoint Jacques Nienaber as head coach. He was criticised again for appointing someone without experience. History be the judge, he brought us back trophies.”
As the team moved to Hatfield, the streets were increasingly ignited with excitement, with car guards even failing to hold their joy as they waved.
Pupils from different schools lined up along Kirkness Street as teachers minded them.
The bus meandered the streets of Pretoria all the way to the Tshwane House where mayor Cilliers Brink congratulated the Bokke.
Just before lunchtime, the Boks left for Johannesburg where they would find a block party with hundreds of people at the Bank City in the CBD waiting for them.
Here fans did not hold back, some taking off their t-shirts and caps throwing them at the players, asking for autographs.
Makazole Mapimpi autographed some items.
Metres away an excited Josh Jordaan, six, who had been waiting for over two hours sitting on his father’s shoulders was overjoyed when he saw his idol Kolisi.
“He loves Siya. We’ve been preparing for this moment for days,” said his father Tobie, explaining why his son’s face had turned pink in excitement.
The team was evidently tired.
Before Kolisi stood on the edge of the bus to eagerly lift the trophy in air, he would ask a team mate to hold him so he wouldn’t fall over.
When the boys landed in Soweto, not a single corner along their route was left empty.
Some of the placards read, “Go Bokke! Our pride.”
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Rugby World champions, the Springboks, began their 100km victory parade at the Union Buildings yesterday, taking off to various places to find thousands of people waiting to celebrate the historic moment with them.
From Pretoria to Johannesburg, the streets were painted green and gold as people lined up on sidewalks to get a glimpse of the Boks who paraded the Webb Ellis trophy from an open bus.
Young and old gathered with some people waving the SA flag and others chasing the bus down the streets.
The national team, led by captain Siya Kolisi, became the first team to win the Rugby World Cup for a fourth time.
The team arrived home on Tuesday to thunderous celebrations at the OR Tambo International Airport.
They beat New Zealand, defending the title and bringing it back home for the second time in a row.
Thousands of supporters adorned in green and gold colours took to streets across the capital city where the champions were welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings.
Even police officers and government employees were star struck and were seen taking selfies with the team and some chanting, “Siya, Siya.”
Excited fans line up Soweto streets for Boks trophy tour
Kolisi took to the podium to address supporters, saying, “We are very diverse, just like you guys are out there. We just wanted to show that diversity is our strength in SA.
“We need to use our diversity to our advantage. It’s a powerful force that other countries don’t have.”
Kolisi encouraged president Ramaphosa and his cabinet to also promote diversity in the government.
Minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa thanked SA Rugby’s Rassie Erasmus for being brave in fostering diversity in the sport.
“It was Rassie, among others, who influenced the decision to appoint Siya as captain. He was criticised. History be the judge, the team came back with a trophy in the 2019 World Cup,” Kodwa said.
“It was Rassie who influenced the decision to appoint Jacques Nienaber as head coach. He was criticised again for appointing someone without experience. History be the judge, he brought us back trophies.”
As the team moved to Hatfield, the streets were increasingly ignited with excitement, with car guards even failing to hold their joy as they waved.
Pupils from different schools lined up along Kirkness Street as teachers minded them.
The bus meandered the streets of Pretoria all the way to the Tshwane House where mayor Cilliers Brink congratulated the Bokke.
Just before lunchtime, the Boks left for Johannesburg where they would find a block party with hundreds of people at the Bank City in the CBD waiting for them.
Here fans did not hold back, some taking off their t-shirts and caps throwing them at the players, asking for autographs.
Makazole Mapimpi autographed some items.
Metres away an excited Josh Jordaan, six, who had been waiting for over two hours sitting on his father’s shoulders was overjoyed when he saw his idol Kolisi.
“He loves Siya. We’ve been preparing for this moment for days,” said his father Tobie, explaining why his son’s face had turned pink in excitement.
The team was evidently tired.
Before Kolisi stood on the edge of the bus to eagerly lift the trophy in air, he would ask a team mate to hold him so he wouldn’t fall over.
When the boys landed in Soweto, not a single corner along their route was left empty.
Some of the placards read, “Go Bokke! Our pride.”
