False addresses see 7 suspects accused of kidnapping Wits student denied bail

Seven men accused of kidnapping a student at the University of the Witwatersrand were denied bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Sanele Ndlovu, Vikani Khanyeza, Sehollo Khumalo, Sphamandla Mavundla, Lungisani Tshabalala, Thulani Mazibuko and Khayelihle Zulu are facing charges of kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder.
The men allegedly lured the 18-year-old student through Grindr, an online dating site for the LGBTQI+ community, and demanded a R30,000 ransom from his family for his safe return.
The court ruled it was of the view it would be difficult to monitor the accused if they were given bail. All seven accused provided alternative addresses during their application and it was established that they had never resided at the addresses.
The state argued during the bail application that the accused may influence and intimidate witnesses as they had allegedly threatened some witnesses.
The offence was directed at a particular group and the victim was allegedly tortured to the extent that he ended up in an intensive care unit in hospital for weeks after he was rescued by police.
