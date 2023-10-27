It's crunch time for this year's matrics, with the chairperson of parliament's portfolio committee on basic education Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba urging parents and caregivers to support pupils as they embark on their final school quest.
The National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams start on Monday when pupils write an English paper.
A total of 723,971 full-time, 129,064 part-time and 53,217 progressed candidates will write the NSC exams at 6,337 state schools and 552 independent centres.
There are 162 question papers set by expert subject panels appointed and managed by the department of basic education.
Pupils who encounter barriers to learning and have special education needs will be accommodated through the provision of adapted question papers in Braille, large print and audio.
Sending well-wishes to pupils, Mbinqo-Gigaba said: “It is now the final push. Buckle down and give it your best shot. Keep working hard; the end of your school career is in sight.”
To teachers and parents, she said: “The emotional and mental wellbeing of students should not be forgotten during this stressful period. Please keep a watchful eye over them to ensure they are in a good place.
“It is a stressful time in their academic life — the culmination of 12 years of school leading to one final examination.
“We call on parents, family, friends, educators, officials and the community to help create the best conditions and environment for these learners to study.”
Key dates
- October 30: English is the first exam paper for the Class of 2023.
- December 5: Last day of NSC exams
- January 18 2024: The exam results will be announced by the minister of basic education
- January 19: Provincial release of exam results.
TimesLIVE
2023 matric exams: key dates
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2
It's crunch time for this year's matrics, with the chairperson of parliament's portfolio committee on basic education Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba urging parents and caregivers to support pupils as they embark on their final school quest.
The National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams start on Monday when pupils write an English paper.
A total of 723,971 full-time, 129,064 part-time and 53,217 progressed candidates will write the NSC exams at 6,337 state schools and 552 independent centres.
There are 162 question papers set by expert subject panels appointed and managed by the department of basic education.
Pupils who encounter barriers to learning and have special education needs will be accommodated through the provision of adapted question papers in Braille, large print and audio.
Sending well-wishes to pupils, Mbinqo-Gigaba said: “It is now the final push. Buckle down and give it your best shot. Keep working hard; the end of your school career is in sight.”
To teachers and parents, she said: “The emotional and mental wellbeing of students should not be forgotten during this stressful period. Please keep a watchful eye over them to ensure they are in a good place.
“It is a stressful time in their academic life — the culmination of 12 years of school leading to one final examination.
“We call on parents, family, friends, educators, officials and the community to help create the best conditions and environment for these learners to study.”
Key dates
TimesLIVE
KZN 'combat ready' as almost 195,000 matric students start exams on Monday
Matric exams under way at prisons, inmates to write technical papers soon
Homes, schools, roads damaged in KZN storms to get urgent attention before matric exams
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos