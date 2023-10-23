Hippos are often spotted in the suburb.
“I live in Meerensee and hippos are frequently spotted on the streets, especially at night or in the early hours of the morning. Sometimes, you come across their dung on streets in the morning. It was my second time seeing them. I spotted two last year on Davidson Lane from my window,” said Gina.
Last week when two hippos were spotted walking in the same area, Ezemvelo Wildlife said it was not common “but it happens”.
Ezemvelo Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said: “If you reside near a dam or river with hippos, you will see the hippos roaming. Even though they spend most of the time inside the water, at some stage they will come outside, especially at night, to look for food and go back. In St Lucia in northern KwaZulu-Natal hippos roam the streets and even in the CBD. It is normal on that side. In Richards Bay it's not common, but it happens.”
WATCH | Hippos roam KZN streets as Springboks win on the rugby field
Image: screenshot
While the Springboks dominated the rugby field on Saturday evening, two hippos roamed the streets of Meerensee in Richards Bay on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
Bongani Gina was watching the Rugby World Cup semifinals at the Indaba Lodge's open deck when he spotted the pair.
“We were all delighted and surprised to see two hippos leisurely strolling by without a care in the world. They appeared on the road a few minutes before the Springboks' victory, and everyone was in high spirits and filled with excitement.”
For a moment, the hippos were more exciting than the Springboks.
“Everyone was amazed, and we momentarily left watching the game to come closer to the fence and capture videos of the carefree hippos,” said Gina.
