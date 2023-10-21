One dead, another injured after light aircraft crashes on airfield and catches fire

One person died and another was critically injured when a light aircraft crashed on the airfield at Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein on Saturday , Airports Company SA confirmed.
The aircraft, believed to be a Piper with just the two occupants aboard, crashed in a grassy area of the airfield and caught fire, Acsa said in a statement.
“Airport Fire & Rescue team and the paramedics responded to the incident accordingly. All relevant local authorities including SAPS responded to the scene,” Acsa said.
“Rescuers proceeded to extinguish the fire and administered first aid to the victims. Despite rescuers’ best efforts, one of the plane’s occupants was unfortunately declared dead at the scene. The other one was taken to hospital with severe injuries.”
The cause of the crash will be investigated by relevant authorities.
