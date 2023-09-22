Light rain can be expected along the Western Cape's Garden Route and the coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape on Saturday.
Brace yourself for more destructive storms this weekend
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
Another significant storm could make its presence felt from Saturday to Tuesday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned. This follows a damaging coastal storm surge and wind events this week.
“A cut-off low-pressure system (the equatorward displacement of a low-pressure system at high altitudes) is expected to develop along the west coast of South Africa from Saturday night,” said Saws.
Cut-off lows are notorious for causing widespread severe weather such as flooding, heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms.
Widespread showers and thundershowers can be expected across the western, central and southern parts of the country from Sunday.
“However, uncertainty exists regarding the position and spatial distribution of the cut-off low [at this time] and further analysis will be required, Saws added.
The cut-off low will develop along the country’s west coast on Saturday evening, after a weak cold front, it said.
Light rain can be expected along the Western Cape's Garden Route and the coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape on Saturday.
“Isolated to scattered thundershowers will develop from the afternoon over the interior, extending from the eastern parts of the Northern Cape to the western Free State and, later, the interior of the Eastern Cape.”
The system will rapidly intensify by Sunday as it is displaced northwards. It is expected to enter the western interior, where it will result in widespread thundershowers and rain over parts of the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and southern Free State.
“The Western Cape, Northern Cape and western areas of the Eastern Cape may experience severe thunderstorms, during which bursts of intense rainfall may cause flash flooding.”
Saws anticipated light snowfall over the northeastern high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape and Lesotho on Monday, while it will remain hot over the northern and northeastern provinces, with very hot weather in the lowveld areas of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
Meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela said looking at Saws' current satellite image, thunderstorms are taking place over the northeastern areas of Limpopo and eastern parts of the country. These are expected to result in damaging winds.
“The southwestern areas are yet to have isolated and scattered showers of rain. Warn to cool conditions are still expected countrywide [until Saturday].
“Moving on to Sunday, that’s when we see a cut-off low over the southwestern areas of the country, with cold to cool conditions over the southern parts.”
On Monday the system moves further south, with further inclement conditions over the southeastern areas, with isolated showers and rain over the central and the eastern parts, added Thobela.
“Strong winds are still expected along the southeast coast, with much more windy conditions along the south coast.”
