About 72 Aliwal North Primary School children and 10 adults were trapped at the Cango Mountain Resort in Oudtshoorn on Tuesday after heavy rains across the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.
The downpour caused the Le Roux River running through the resort to overflow, leaving the group trapped at the premises.
According to the municipality an emergency helicopter was deployed to provide food and water supplies as they were unable to cross the flooded river and roads.
The municipality is expecting the group to cross the river on Wednesday if weather conditions improve.
“There are no casualties. Children and adults are in good health, but they are temporarily unable to leave the resort,” said the municipality.
Disaster management will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as conditions improve and travel becomes safe.
The municipality said the mass of water that comes out of the Raubenheimer dam spillway runs through Cango Mountain Resort and further on joins the Grobbelaars River which also runs strongly and floods bridges in the town.
TimesLIVE
72 schoolchildren and teachers trapped by storm at Cango resort
Image: Theewaterskloof Municipality
About 72 Aliwal North Primary School children and 10 adults were trapped at the Cango Mountain Resort in Oudtshoorn on Tuesday after heavy rains across the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.
The downpour caused the Le Roux River running through the resort to overflow, leaving the group trapped at the premises.
According to the municipality an emergency helicopter was deployed to provide food and water supplies as they were unable to cross the flooded river and roads.
The municipality is expecting the group to cross the river on Wednesday if weather conditions improve.
“There are no casualties. Children and adults are in good health, but they are temporarily unable to leave the resort,” said the municipality.
Disaster management will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as conditions improve and travel becomes safe.
The municipality said the mass of water that comes out of the Raubenheimer dam spillway runs through Cango Mountain Resort and further on joins the Grobbelaars River which also runs strongly and floods bridges in the town.
TimesLIVE
Another storm system expected across South Africa, warns Weather Service
Three passengers die after crosswind overturns Cape Town bus
Gauteng municipalities seemingly have no plan to address water shortages
Brace yourself for more destructive storms this weekend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos