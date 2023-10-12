Dr Nandipha Magudumana has opened an assault case against the correctional services department, police confirmed on Thursday.
Magudumana alleged she was assaulted at the Kroonstad facility where she is being held. She is admitted in the facility's hospital wing.
Free State police confirmed a case of common assault was registered at Parkweg police station.
Spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the matter will be transferred to Kroonstad detective services for investigation. No arrests have been made.
On Wednesday, the case in which she is an accused, with her lover, rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, and seven others, was delayed in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court after Magudumana apparently “collapsed” in the police holding cells.
This was allegedly just before she was to appear in court.
Her lawyer Machini Motloung told journalists his client was declared unwell on Tuesday.
Despite this, she was brought to Bloemfontein against her wishes from the Kroonstad correctional facility.
TimesLIVE has asked the department for comment. The story will be updated once their comment is received.
TimesLIVE
Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens assault case against correctional services
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images
Dr Nandipha Magudumana has opened an assault case against the correctional services department, police confirmed on Thursday.
Magudumana alleged she was assaulted at the Kroonstad facility where she is being held. She is admitted in the facility's hospital wing.
Free State police confirmed a case of common assault was registered at Parkweg police station.
Spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the matter will be transferred to Kroonstad detective services for investigation. No arrests have been made.
On Wednesday, the case in which she is an accused, with her lover, rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, and seven others, was delayed in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court after Magudumana apparently “collapsed” in the police holding cells.
This was allegedly just before she was to appear in court.
Her lawyer Machini Motloung told journalists his client was declared unwell on Tuesday.
Despite this, she was brought to Bloemfontein against her wishes from the Kroonstad correctional facility.
TimesLIVE has asked the department for comment. The story will be updated once their comment is received.
TimesLIVE
Dr Nandipha Magudumana ‘collapses’ in holding cells
Three ex-G4s employees off the hook in Thabo Bester jail break trial
Thabo Bester wants Mshololo, Mpofu to join legal team as case moved to Free State High Court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos