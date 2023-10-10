×

South Africa

There are 62million of us - five things you need to know from Census 2022

10 October 2023 - 16:05
Stats SA officials at work in Pretoria, February 2 2022.
Image: Alet Pretorius
Image: Alet Pretorius

 

The population of South Africa was 62 million in 2022, increasing from 51,7 million in 2011.

Black Africans remain the dominant population group (81,4%), followed by coloureds at 8,2%, whites at 7,3% and Indians/Asians at 2,7%. There has been a steady decline in the proportion of the white population, from 11% in 1996 to 7,3% in 2022. 

The five provinces with positive net migration are the following: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga.

The Census 2022 results show that the percentage of persons aged 524 years attending an educational institution increased by only 3% from 70,1% in 1996 to 73,4% in 2022. The biggest increase was observed in the Free State, from 73,1% to 76,8% between 2011 and 2022

Black African and coloured populations tend to be concentrated in the secondary education level, which may suggest higher dropout rates and limited progression to tertiary education. 

 

