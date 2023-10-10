The population of South Africa was 62 million in 2022, increasing from 51,7 million in 2011.
Black Africans remain the dominant population group (81,4%), followed by coloureds at 8,2%, whites at 7,3% and Indians/Asians at 2,7%. There has been a steady decline in the proportion of the white population, from 11% in 1996 to 7,3% in 2022.
The five provinces with positive net migration are the following: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga.
The Census 2022 results show that the percentage of persons aged 5–24 years attending an educational institution increased by only 3% from 70,1% in 1996 to 73,4% in 2022. The biggest increase was observed in the Free State, from 73,1% to 76,8% between 2011 and 2022
Black African and coloured populations tend to be concentrated in the secondary education level, which may suggest higher dropout rates and limited progression to tertiary education.
There are 62million of us - five things you need to know from Census 2022
Image: Alet Pretorius
