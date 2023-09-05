Nongcebo was arrested shortly after being discharged from a hospital in uMhlanga and visiting a traditional healer in Empangeni a week ago.
Prosecutor Khulekani Mzotho said the state was ready to proceed with the bail application.
The state had previously revealed it was opposing Nongcebo's application.
Nongcebo’s attorney, Ashwin Rughbeer, said his client had advised him that she would temporarily be abandoning her application.
The matter was adjourned to October 9.
Mzotho said the state was also in the process of obtaining further documents, including ballistic evidence.
Family and community members picketed outside court, calling for bail to be denied.
In his plea, Mandlenkosi said he had been contacted by a prisoner, Khulani Cele, about the “job” and was in regular communication, even on the day of the murder.
Cele allegedly encouraged Mandlenkosi to pull the trigger and said he was no longer going to be poor.
It is alleged that Cele and Mandlenkosi were to be paid R300,000 and would split it in half.
Sources close to the investigation told the Sunday Times that Cele is serving a life sentence for the 2011 murder of a councillor in Mandeni local municipality, northern KZN.
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said investigations are ongoing and more arrests are imminent.
Mhlongo said they would investigate Cele’s involvement and should there be more evidence, he will also be arrested and charged.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Wife implicated in husband's murder abandons bail application
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo
The ever-smiling Faith Nongcebo Ntombela, accused of plotting the murder of her policeman husband Capt Zwelakhe Ntombela, abandoned her bail application.
Nongcebo, well dressed and wearing high heels, appeared in the packed uMlazi magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Ntombela, who had more than 30 years of experience in the Durban metro police and was attached to VIP protection at the time of his death, was killed in his home in Umlazi, south of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal on May 3.
Nongcebo was arrested after she was implicated by the hitman, Mandlenkosi “Mzo” Ntombela, 27, who has pleaded guilty to pulling the trigger.
Mandlenkosi was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment by Durban high court judge Kate Pillay, who accepted his guilty plea.
Mandlenkosi also turned state witness.
Nongcebo was arrested shortly after being discharged from a hospital in uMhlanga and visiting a traditional healer in Empangeni a week ago.
Prosecutor Khulekani Mzotho said the state was ready to proceed with the bail application.
The state had previously revealed it was opposing Nongcebo's application.
Nongcebo’s attorney, Ashwin Rughbeer, said his client had advised him that she would temporarily be abandoning her application.
The matter was adjourned to October 9.
Mzotho said the state was also in the process of obtaining further documents, including ballistic evidence.
Family and community members picketed outside court, calling for bail to be denied.
In his plea, Mandlenkosi said he had been contacted by a prisoner, Khulani Cele, about the “job” and was in regular communication, even on the day of the murder.
Cele allegedly encouraged Mandlenkosi to pull the trigger and said he was no longer going to be poor.
It is alleged that Cele and Mandlenkosi were to be paid R300,000 and would split it in half.
Sources close to the investigation told the Sunday Times that Cele is serving a life sentence for the 2011 murder of a councillor in Mandeni local municipality, northern KZN.
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said investigations are ongoing and more arrests are imminent.
Mhlongo said they would investigate Cele’s involvement and should there be more evidence, he will also be arrested and charged.
TimesLIVE
Hitman sentenced to 20 years for killing Durban metro cop
IN PICS | Slain cop's wife poses as she appears in court for alleged hit on husband
Wife and boyfriend get life sentences after killing husband for pension money
Husband in court for trying to murder his wife with bullet in the stomach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos