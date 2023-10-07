Two drug dealers sentenced in R400m Cape Town cocaine bust

Two men who were part of a group arrested in Cape Town for possession of cocaine worth more than R400m have entered into plea and sentencing agreements with the state.

The Khayelitsha priority court sentenced Meshack Mzungezi Ngobese, 48, and Elias Radebe, 43, on Friday. They were arrested in August 2022.

Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi, spokesperson for the Hawks, said Ngobese was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, four of which were suspended for five years.

Radebe was handed a three-year sentence, two of which were suspended for four years.